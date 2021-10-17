Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given “Neutral” Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.66.

NYSE:CLR opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

