Insider Buying: Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) insider David Murray bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$140,000.00 ($100,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 431.35.

About Veris

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides cadastral, civil and construction, and engineering surveying, as well as 3D spatial services, such as lidar, 3D laser scanning, ground penetrating radar, mobile laser scanning, and hydrographic surveys.

