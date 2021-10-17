Insider Buying: Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) insider David Murray bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$140,000.00 ($100,000.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 431.35.
About Veris
