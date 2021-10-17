Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

TAST stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 147,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

