Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

NASDAQ STTK opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $814.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

