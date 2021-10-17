South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded South State from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South State has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. South State has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of South State by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of South State by 70.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.