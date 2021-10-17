Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SHIP has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

SHIP stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $2,599,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

