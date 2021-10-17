Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.58. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.