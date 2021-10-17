State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 377 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

