State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

