State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

