State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $408,000 Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,435,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

DNB stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.