6,343 Shares in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CureVac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of -35.55. CureVac has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $151.80.

Several analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

