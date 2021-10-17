State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Aligos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of ALGS opened at $15.91 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $677.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

