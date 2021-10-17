Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.17.

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.81. Gecina has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

