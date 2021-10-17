Legal & General Group Plc Buys 24,506 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $107,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

