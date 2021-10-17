Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

