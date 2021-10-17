Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of TTEC worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TTEC by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $92.50 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

