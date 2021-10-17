Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Buys $90,380.08 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $90,380.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Forian stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Forian in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Forian during the second quarter worth about $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

