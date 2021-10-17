Insider Selling: Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,302.80.

PMT stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$40.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

