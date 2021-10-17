Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Cut to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $41.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTC EBKOF opened at $44.85 on Wednesday.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
