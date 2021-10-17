Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Cut to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $41.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTC EBKOF opened at $44.85 on Wednesday.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

