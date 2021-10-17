Susquehanna Trims The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Western Union by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 222,596 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Western Union by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 841,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

