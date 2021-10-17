Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.53 million, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

