Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Cowen

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

