Legal & General Group Plc Sells 24,138 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,138 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

