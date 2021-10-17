Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,436,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 665.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $77.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $114,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,837,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,381,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,186 in the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

