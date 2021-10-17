Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unifi by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,654 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Unifi by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE UFI opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

