Simplex Trading LLC Buys 8,003 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) by 240.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXJ opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.