The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 65.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

