Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 400 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,788,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $124.03 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.