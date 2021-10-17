Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $19.68 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

