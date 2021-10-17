Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. Forterra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

