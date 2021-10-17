Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

BIOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.