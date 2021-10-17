Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Down 4.1%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55. 2,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,172,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

