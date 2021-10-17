Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $6,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 319,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.