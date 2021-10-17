Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 13,755 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.94 per share, with a total value of $2,928,989.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BH stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.77 million and a PE ratio of 0.52. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $188.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 28.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

