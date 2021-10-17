AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $155.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.36.

NYSE AGCO opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AGCO by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $17,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,702,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

