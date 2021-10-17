ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 425.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

