ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 425.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
