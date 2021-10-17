agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.36.

agilon health stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,838,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,057,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

