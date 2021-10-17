Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THLLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thales presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THLLY opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

