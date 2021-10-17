JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,914 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TIM were worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 289.5% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after buying an additional 2,898,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 217,187.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 540,796 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in TIM in the second quarter worth $3,925,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 185.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 74.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.46 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $831.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.