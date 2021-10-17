Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $1,326,436.48 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,507.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

