Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading 4.7% Higher

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $454.91 and last traded at $454.29. 19,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 794,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $368,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

