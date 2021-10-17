Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $232,323.36.

DDOG stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -908.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average is $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $159.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

