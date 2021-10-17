Raymond James Lowers Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$2.00

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

