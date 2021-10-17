Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.31 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 billion to $21.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.