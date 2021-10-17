Scotiabank Increases Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to C$2.25

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

AOIFF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Africa Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

