Raymond James Trims Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Target Price to C$20.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.2227 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

