Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.19.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
