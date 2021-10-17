Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels.

