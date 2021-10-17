Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Royal Gold worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 123.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $98.96 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.32.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.