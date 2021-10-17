Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,477 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

